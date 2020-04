Sanders se retira de la carrera y allana el camino a Biden para hacerse con la candidatura demócrata

3/25/2020 - Washington, District of Columbia, United States of America: United States Senator Bernie Sanders (Independent of Vermont) speaks during a television interview in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington D.C., U.S. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Senate is set to vote on a Coronavirus Stimulus Package after working late into the night on Tuesday to finalize a two trillion dollar deal. (Stefani Reynolds / CNP / Contacto)Stefani Reynolds