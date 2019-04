Al menos tres policías muertos en la octava explosión del día en Sri Lanka

CLM22. Colombo (Sri Lanka), 21/04/2019.- Sri Lankan police investigate the scene after an explosion hit Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 April 2019. According to the news reports at least 138 people killed and over 400 injured in a series of blasts during the Easter Sunday service at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade,Shangri-La Hotel and Kingsbury Hotel with many more places. EFE/EPA/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARAM.A. PUSHPA KUMARA