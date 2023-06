El escritor Javier Cercas valora el encuentro con el Papa Francisco: "Me ha sorprendido su discurso"

Vatican City (Vatican City State (holy See)), 23/06/2023.- A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C) arriving for an audience with artists on occasion of the 50th anniversary of the inauguration of the Modern and Contemporary Art Collection of the Vatican Museums, Vatican City, 23 June 2023. (Papa) EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES