El boxeo sigue haciendo soñar a España

Villepinte (France), 31/07/2024.- Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan (red) and Jose Quiles Brotons of Spain (blue) in action during their Men's 57kg round of 16 bout of the Boxing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the North Paris Arena in Villepinte, France, 31 July 2024. (Francia, Kazajstán, España) EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI