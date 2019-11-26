El homenaje de El Pulpo y Carlos Herrera a Tina Turner el día de su 80 cumpleaños en ‘Poniendo las calles’

Este martes Tina Turner cumple 80 años, la cantante estadounidense considerada como la ‘Reina del Rock’ vive apartada de la música tras más de 50 años de carrera profesional. Por eso, esta mañana en 'Poniendo las Calles’ han querido felicitarla de una manera especial Carlos Moreno ‘El Pulpo’ y Carlos Herrera en ‘La del Pulpo’ recordando algunas de sus mejores canciones contando curiosidades sobre ella.

A las 5:49h de la mañana, las 4:49 horas en Canarias es el momento de darle ‘La del Pulpo’ a Carlos Herrera que está a punto de comenzar ‘Herrera en COPE’. Así empieza El Pulpo la sección en la que habla de Anna Mae Bullock más conocida como Tina Turner.

Y en este homenaje a la cumpleañera empieza ‘El Pulpo’ hablando de la canción que hizo junto a Ike Turner, su marido, 'River Deep – Mountain High', con la producción de Phil Spector. Dice Spector, si ves su biografía, que sin duda alguna la mejor producción musical que ha hecho ha sido la de esta canción.

Recuerda El Pulpo las palabras de Phil Spector al hablar de ‘River Deep-Mountain High’, una canción que superó al propio productor por la fuerza que se encontró “de una mujer con las piernas más largas que ha visto en su vida y con una fuerza que hacía y que eclipsaba a la otra estrella que era su marido Ike”.





Letra de la canción 'River Deep - Mountain High' de Tina e Ike Turner

A pesar de haber vivido intensamente en los 80, sobre todo el reencuentro con la música en el 84 con grandes canciones, le pregunta Carlos Moreno ‘El Pulpo’ a Hererra: “¿qué canción te quedarías tú, la que definiese un poco a la trayectoria musical de Tina Turner?”.

Y Hererra responde, “a mí la canción de 'Proud Mary' porque fue el aquella con la que yo descubría Tina Turner siendo un chaval. Me regalaron hace el disco una tía mía que me regalaba discos siempre, te la he nombrado muchas veces mi tía Paquita, y gracias a ella que no elegía ella los discos porque mi prima trabaja en una tienda de discos y le decía pues mira este le va a gustar.

Y entonces así me regaló el 'Red Rose Speedway' de McCartney, el ‘Brown Sugar’ de los Rolling Stones… muchos discos que formaron parte de mi vida y uno de ellos era este de Tina Turner. Además alguno de 'Simon & Garfunkel' y tal y ya me enganché a Tina Turner a través del 'Proud Mary'".

Mientras escuchamos la canción de fondo, cuenta ‘El Pulpo’ la versión que hizo fue fantástica pero hay algún que otro vídeo en Internet que se puede ver la interpretación de los programas de televisión dónde actúan en directo y como ella va gobernando la canción cómo va creciendo y cómo se va subiendo. Iba incluso con coro y hacía las coreografías junto a su marido, que le había la vida imposible a Tina Turner y de hecho ella se planteó dejar la música y alejarse de los escenarios. Afortunadamente no lo hizo.

Letra de la canción 'Proud Mary'

Y ahora es el momento en el que El Pulpo recuerda una de las imitaciones que 'Martes y Trece' hizo de Tina Turner, uno de los momentos más cómicos y divertidos de la televisión.

Tina Turner ha hecho de todo y lo ha hecho muy bien. Un fan de ella, que también la admira profundamente es Rod Stewart, y pudieron grabar juntos esta canción 'It takes two'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HE1gmkPeZc

Letra de la canción 'It takes two' de Tina Turner y Rod Stewart

Una mujer a la que Carlos Moreno 'El Pulpo' define como "una auténtica rockera, una auténtica loba en el escenario es una tía que además se lleva muy bien con todo el mundo".

Ella vivía en Estados Unidos y está viviendo felizmente con sus hijos en Suiza. En 2013 se fue retirando poco a poco de los escenarios y de la vida pública y vive intensamente enamorada y tan tranquila en Suiza. Dice que la música para ella ha sido la historia más bonita de su vida.