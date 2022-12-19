La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Christmas is here’ de Donna Summer

La Navidad está aquí, a unos pocos días vista. Nochebuena y Navidad. Feliz Navidad con Donna Summer.
Letra de la canción ‘Christmas is here’ de Donna Summer
Christmas is here Snowflakes filling the air People rushing past every display
No time for napping There's buying and then wrapping The gifts to be given away
Sparkling lights All the dazzling sights Christmas trees loaded with joy
Hearts full of giving Children are living For what could be their favorite toy
Christmas is here Christmas is here It's a wonderful time of the year Christmas is here Christmas is here It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year
Families together No matter the weather Feasting and fun is the goal
Grandma is making Sugar cookies are baking To warm up the body and soul
Full decoration In anticipation of times Marked with laughter and cheer And day long awaited And much celebrated Christmas is finally here
Christmas is here It's a wonderful time of the year Christmas is here Christmas is here It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year
A festive occasion A welcome invasion Of carolers filling the air Song of rejoicing And everyone voicing A story of hope we all share
Christmas is here Christmas is here It's wonderful time of the year Christmas is here Christmas is here It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year Christmas is here It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year
