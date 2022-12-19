La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Christmas is here’ de Donna Summer

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Christmas is here’ de Donna Summer.

“Es la historia de una canción.

Canciones de Navidad. Este 'Espíritu de la Navidad' que nos tare la llorada, inolvidable Donna Summer.

La Navidad está aquí, a unos pocos días vista. Nochebuena y Navidad. Feliz Navidad con Donna Summer.









Letra de la canción ‘Christmas is here’ de Donna Summer





Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Christmas is here

Snowflakes filling the air

People rushing past every display

No time for napping

There's buying and then wrapping

The gifts to be given away

Sparkling lights

All the dazzling sights

Christmas trees loaded with joy

Hearts full of giving

Children are living

For what could be their favorite toy

Christmas is here

Christmas is here

It's a wonderful time of the year

Christmas is here

Christmas is here

It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year

Families together

No matter the weather

Feasting and fun is the goal

Grandma is making

Sugar cookies are baking

To warm up the body and soul

Full decoration

In anticipation of times

Marked with laughter and cheer

And day long awaited

And much celebrated

Christmas is finally here

Christmas is here

It's a wonderful time of the year

Christmas is here

Christmas is here

It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year

A festive occasion

A welcome invasion

Of carolers filling the air

Song of rejoicing

And everyone voicing

A story of hope we all share

Christmas is here

Christmas is here

It's wonderful time of the year

Christmas is here

Christmas is here

It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year

Christmas is here

It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year

Christmas is finally here



