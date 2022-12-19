COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Christmas is here’ de Donna Summer

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Actualizado 07:36

    En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Christmas is here’ de Donna Summer.

    “Es la historia de una canción.

    Canciones de Navidad. Este 'Espíritu de la Navidad' que nos tare la llorada, inolvidable Donna Summer.

    La Navidad está aquí, a unos pocos días vista. Nochebuena y Navidad. Feliz Navidad con Donna Summer.



    Letra de la canción ‘Christmas is here’ de Donna Summer


    Christmas is here
    Snowflakes filling the air
    People rushing past every display

    No time for napping
    There's buying and then wrapping
    The gifts to be given away

    Sparkling lights
    All the dazzling sights
    Christmas trees loaded with joy

    Hearts full of giving
    Children are living
    For what could be their favorite toy

    Christmas is here
    Christmas is here
    It's a wonderful time of the year
    Christmas is here
    Christmas is here
    It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year

    Families together
    No matter the weather
    Feasting and fun is the goal

    Grandma is making
    Sugar cookies are baking
    To warm up the body and soul

    Full decoration
    In anticipation of times
    Marked with laughter and cheer
    And day long awaited
    And much celebrated
    Christmas is finally here

    Christmas is here
    It's a wonderful time of the year
    Christmas is here
    Christmas is here
    It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year

    A festive occasion
    A welcome invasion
    Of carolers filling the air
    Song of rejoicing
    And everyone voicing
    A story of hope we all share

    Christmas is here
    Christmas is here
    It's wonderful time of the year
    Christmas is here
    Christmas is here
    It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year
    Christmas is here
    It's a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful time of the year

    Christmas is finally here


