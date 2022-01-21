La canción del día de Herrera: "Always Something There To Remind Me" por Sandie Shaw

Es la historia de una canción...Allá por el año 63, el imbatible Burt Bacharach creaba esta canción para Dionne Warrick: "Hay siempre algo allí para recordarme" y, un año después, hizo una versión - que es la que Herrera nos ha traído este viernes-, Sandie Shaw: "Always Something There To Remind Me".
Letra de "Always Something There To Remind Me" de Burt Bacharach
walk along those city streets you used to walk along with me And every step I take recalls how much in love we used to be Oh how can I forget you When there is always something there to remind me?
Always something there to remind me I was born to love you And I will never be free You'll always be a part of me
Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh If you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share Just go back to the places where we used to go And I'll be there
How can I forget you When there is always something there to remind me? Always something there to remind me I was born to love you
And I will never be free You'll always be a part of me Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh Whoa-oh-ooo-ohhh
f you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share Just come back to the places where we used to go And I'll be there How can I forget you
When there is always something there to remind me? Always something there to remind me I was born to love you And I will never be free
When there is When there is When, there, is
Always something there to remind me Always something there to remind me Always something there to remind me
Fuente: LyricFind
