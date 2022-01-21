La canción del día de Herrera: "Always Something There To Remind Me" por Sandie Shaw

Es la historia de una canción...Allá por el año 63, el imbatible Burt Bacharach creaba esta canción para Dionne Warrick: "Hay siempre algo allí para recordarme" y, un año después, hizo una versión - que es la que Herrera nos ha traído este viernes-, Sandie Shaw: "Always Something There To Remind Me".

walk along those city streets you used to walk along with me

And every step I take recalls how much in love we used to be

Oh how can I forget you

When there is always something there to remind me?

Always something there to remind me

I was born to love you

And I will never be free

You'll always be a part of me

Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh

If you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share

Just go back to the places where we used to go

And I'll be there

How can I forget you

When there is always something there to remind me?

Always something there to remind me

I was born to love you

And I will never be free

You'll always be a part of me

Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh

Whoa-oh-ooo-ohhh

f you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share

Just come back to the places where we used to go

And I'll be there

How can I forget you

When there is always something there to remind me?

Always something there to remind me

I was born to love you

And I will never be free

When there is

When there is

When, there, is

Always something there to remind me

Always something there to remind me

Always something there to remind me