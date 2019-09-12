ABC
    La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Bad Bad Leroy Brown' de Jim Croce

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical del comunicador de este jueves

    Había muerto en un accidente de aviación en 1973. Es la historia de una canción. La historia de una canción de un autor norteamericano llamado Jim Croce. Íntimo, conmovedor, lírico al que en los 60 no le fue bien, hasta que un buen día dio en la tecla componiendo una canción, 'Bad Bad Leroy Brown'.

    Entonces llegaron conciertos, televisiones, festivales y tres discos firmados como, por ejemplo, es este. Pero Jim Croce tenía nostalgia de su hogar. Amaba a su mujer Ingrid. Y tanto es así que le escribió una carta: “Querida Ingrid, dejo las giras y los conciertos. Lo dejo todo y vuelvo a casa porque no sé vivir sin ti. Me dedicaré a repartir pizzas por las casas o a arreglar coches abandonados, pero lo haré a tu lado”.

    Dejó absolutamente todo y volvió en un avión que se estrelló. La carta que llegó a las manos de Ingrid dos días después de saber que su marido le había cantado por última vez esta canción. Yo tenía que decirte que te quiero en una melodía.

    LETRA

    Well the South side of Chicago
    Is the baddest part of town
    And if you go down there
    You better just beware
    Of a man named Leroy Brown

    Now Leroy more than trouble
    You see he stand 'bout six foot four
    All the downtown ladies call him "Treetop Lover"
    All the men just call him "Sir"

    And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown
    The baddest man in the whole damned town
    Badder than old King Kong
    And meaner than a junkyard dog

    Now Leroy he a gambler
    And he like his fancy clothes
    And he like to wave his diamond rings
    In front of everybody's nose
    He got a custom Continental
    He got an Eldorado too
    He got a thirty two gun in his pocket for fun
    He got a razor in his shoe

    And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown
    The baddest man in the whole damned town
    Badder than old King Kong
    And meaner than a junkyard dog

    Now Friday 'bout a week ago
    Leroy shootin' dice
    And at the edge of the bar
    Sat a girl named Doris
    And oo that girl looked nice
    Well he cast his eyes upon her
    And the trouble soon began
    And Leroy Brown learned a lesson
    'Bout messin' with the wife of a jealous man

    And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown
    The baddest man in the whole damned town
    Badder than old King Kong
    And meaner than a junkyard dog

    Well the two men took to fighting
    And when they pulled them off the floor
    Leroy looked like a jigsaw puzzle
    With a couple of pieces gone

    And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown
    The baddest man in the whole damned town
    Badder than old King Kong
    And meaner than a junkyard dog

    And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown
    The baddest man in the whole damned town
    Badder than old King Kong
    And meaner than a junkyard dog

    Badder than old King Kong
    And meaner than a junkyard dog

