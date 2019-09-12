La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Bad Bad Leroy Brown' de Jim Croce

Había muerto en un accidente de aviación en 1973. Es la historia de una canción. La historia de una canción de un autor norteamericano llamado Jim Croce. Íntimo, conmovedor, lírico al que en los 60 no le fue bien, hasta que un buen día dio en la tecla componiendo una canción, 'Bad Bad Leroy Brown'.

Entonces llegaron conciertos, televisiones, festivales y tres discos firmados como, por ejemplo, es este. Pero Jim Croce tenía nostalgia de su hogar. Amaba a su mujer Ingrid. Y tanto es así que le escribió una carta: “Querida Ingrid, dejo las giras y los conciertos. Lo dejo todo y vuelvo a casa porque no sé vivir sin ti. Me dedicaré a repartir pizzas por las casas o a arreglar coches abandonados, pero lo haré a tu lado”.

Dejó absolutamente todo y volvió en un avión que se estrelló. La carta que llegó a las manos de Ingrid dos días después de saber que su marido le había cantado por última vez esta canción. Yo tenía que decirte que te quiero en una melodía.

LETRA

Well the South side of Chicago

Is the baddest part of town

And if you go down there

You better just beware

Of a man named Leroy Brown

Now Leroy more than trouble

You see he stand 'bout six foot four

All the downtown ladies call him "Treetop Lover"

All the men just call him "Sir"

And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown

The baddest man in the whole damned town

Badder than old King Kong

And meaner than a junkyard dog

Now Leroy he a gambler

And he like his fancy clothes

And he like to wave his diamond rings

In front of everybody's nose

He got a custom Continental

He got an Eldorado too

He got a thirty two gun in his pocket for fun

He got a razor in his shoe

And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown

The baddest man in the whole damned town

Badder than old King Kong

And meaner than a junkyard dog

Now Friday 'bout a week ago

Leroy shootin' dice

And at the edge of the bar

Sat a girl named Doris

And oo that girl looked nice

Well he cast his eyes upon her

And the trouble soon began

And Leroy Brown learned a lesson

'Bout messin' with the wife of a jealous man

And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown

The baddest man in the whole damned town

Badder than old King Kong

And meaner than a junkyard dog

Well the two men took to fighting

And when they pulled them off the floor

Leroy looked like a jigsaw puzzle

With a couple of pieces gone

And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown

The baddest man in the whole damned town

Badder than old King Kong

And meaner than a junkyard dog

And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown

The baddest man in the whole damned town

Badder than old King Kong

And meaner than a junkyard dog

Badder than old King Kong

And meaner than a junkyard dog