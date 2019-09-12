La canción de hoy de Herrera: 'Bad Bad Leroy Brown' de Jim Croce

Herrera en COPE
jueves, 12 de septiembre 2019
Había muerto en un accidente de aviación en 1973. Es la historia de una canción. La historia de una canción de un autor norteamericano llamado Jim Croce. Íntimo, conmovedor, lírico al que en los 60 no le fue bien, hasta que un buen día dio en la tecla componiendo una canción, 'Bad Bad Leroy Brown'.
Entonces llegaron conciertos, televisiones, festivales y tres discos firmados como, por ejemplo, es este. Pero Jim Croce tenía nostalgia de su hogar. Amaba a su mujer Ingrid. Y tanto es así que le escribió una carta: “Querida Ingrid, dejo las giras y los conciertos. Lo dejo todo y vuelvo a casa porque no sé vivir sin ti. Me dedicaré a repartir pizzas por las casas o a arreglar coches abandonados, pero lo haré a tu lado”.
Dejó absolutamente todo y volvió en un avión que se estrelló. La carta que llegó a las manos de Ingrid dos días después de saber que su marido le había cantado por última vez esta canción. Yo tenía que decirte que te quiero en una melodía.
Well the South side of Chicago
Is the baddest part of town
And if you go down there
You better just beware
Of a man named Leroy Brown
Now Leroy more than trouble
You see he stand 'bout six foot four
All the downtown ladies call him "Treetop Lover"
All the men just call him "Sir"
And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown
The baddest man in the whole damned town
Badder than old King Kong
And meaner than a junkyard dog
Now Leroy he a gambler
And he like his fancy clothes
And he like to wave his diamond rings
In front of everybody's nose
He got a custom Continental
He got an Eldorado too
He got a thirty two gun in his pocket for fun
He got a razor in his shoe
And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown
The baddest man in the whole damned town
Badder than old King Kong
And meaner than a junkyard dog
Now Friday 'bout a week ago
Leroy shootin' dice
And at the edge of the bar
Sat a girl named Doris
And oo that girl looked nice
Well he cast his eyes upon her
And the trouble soon began
And Leroy Brown learned a lesson
'Bout messin' with the wife of a jealous man
And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown
The baddest man in the whole damned town
Badder than old King Kong
And meaner than a junkyard dog
Well the two men took to fighting
And when they pulled them off the floor
Leroy looked like a jigsaw puzzle
With a couple of pieces gone
And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown
The baddest man in the whole damned town
Badder than old King Kong
And meaner than a junkyard dog
And it's bad, bad Leroy Brown
The baddest man in the whole damned town
Badder than old King Kong
And meaner than a junkyard dog
Badder than old King Kong
And meaner than a junkyard dog