Jornada 12 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)

Consulta aquí los resultados y la clasificación

LaLiga

 

Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 09:43

VIERNES 18 DE OCTUBRE

21:00 HORAS CADIZ 2 LAS PALMAS 0

SÁBADO 19 DE OCTUBRE 

16:00 HORAS ALCORCÓN 2 LAS PALMAS 2

16:00 HORAS PONFERRADINA 1 NUMANCIA 1

18:00 HORAS ELCHE 0 SPORTING 1

18:00 HORAS LUGO 3 HUESCA 2

20:00 HORAS EXTREMADURA 0 RAYO VALLECANO 3

DOMINGO 20 DE OCTUBRE

12:00 HORAS FUENLABRADA 0 ALBACETE 1

16:00 HORAS DEPORTIVO 0 MÁLAGA 2

18:00 HORAS REAL OVIEDO 4 GIRONA 2

18:00 HORAS TENERIFE 3 RACING DE SANTANDER 3

21:00 HORAS REAL ZARAGOZA 1 MIRANDÉS 2

