Jornada 6 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)

Viernes, 20 de septiembre 2019
LIGA SMARTBANK
Actualizado 11:03
MARTES 17 DE SEPTIEMBRE
19:00 HORAS ALMERÍA 3 GIRONA 1
19:00 HORAS MÁLAGA 1 RAYO VALLECANO 1
19:00 HORAS RACING DE SANTANDER 4 MIRANDÉS 0
21:00 HORAS ALCORCÓN 3 CÁDIZ 0
MIÉRCOLES 18 DE SEPTIEMBRE
19:00 HORAS FUENLABRADA -REAL ZARAGOZA (APLAZADO)
19:00 HORAS HUESCA 0 ALBACETE 1
19:00 HORAS LUGO 2 PONFERRADINA 2
21:00 HORAS DEPORTIVO 3 NUMANCIA 3
JUEVES 19 DE SEPTIEMBRE
19:00 HORAS ELCHE 1 TENERIFE 1
19:00 HORAS REAL OVIEDO 1 EXTREMADURA 1
22:00 HORAS LAS PALMAS 1 SPORTING 0
