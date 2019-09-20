ABC
LIGA SMARTBANK

Jornada 6 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)

Aquí consulta los resultados y la clasificación

Actualizado 11:03

MARTES 17 DE SEPTIEMBRE

19:00 HORAS ALMERÍA 3 GIRONA 1

19:00 HORAS MÁLAGA 1 RAYO VALLECANO 1

19:00 HORAS RACING DE SANTANDER 4 MIRANDÉS 0

21:00 HORAS ALCORCÓN 3 CÁDIZ 0

MIÉRCOLES 18 DE SEPTIEMBRE

19:00 HORAS FUENLABRADA -REAL ZARAGOZA (APLAZADO)

19:00 HORAS HUESCA 0 ALBACETE 1

19:00 HORAS LUGO 2 PONFERRADINA 2

21:00 HORAS DEPORTIVO 3 NUMANCIA 3

JUEVES 19 DE SEPTIEMBRE

19:00 HORAS ELCHE 1 TENERIFE 1

19:00 HORAS REAL OVIEDO 1 EXTREMADURA 1

22:00 HORAS LAS PALMAS 1 SPORTING 0

