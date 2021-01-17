COPE

Deportes

Fútbol

Fútbol

      Supercopa de España

      DIRECTO | Barcelona 0 - 0 Athletic; Messi, titular

      Barça y Athletic disputan la final de la Supercopa de España, primer título de la temporada.

      Estadio de La Cartuja, sede de la final de la Supercopa de España

      Estadio de La Cartuja, sede de la final de la Supercopa de España

      Redacción Deportes

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 21:00

      ESCUCHA EN TIEMPO DE JUEGO EL BARCELONA - ATHLETIC DE BILBAO

      ..

      1' ¡¡COMIENZA LA FINAL DE LA SUPECOPA DE ESPAÑA!!!! Saca de centro el Barcelona

      Once del Athletic de Bilbao

      Once del Barcelona

      .........

      Radio en directo COPE
      • item no encontrado

      En directo

      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

      Reproducir
      Directo Tiempo de Juego

      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

      Escuchar

      Recomendados