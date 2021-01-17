ESCUCHA EN TIEMPO DE JUEGO EL BARCELONA - ATHLETIC DE BILBAO..var widgetRF_1610907229164=new pym.Parent("WidgetRF_match_detail_complete_1610907229164","https://widgets.besoccerapps.com/scripts/widgets?type=match_detail&match=234298&season=2021&show_links=1&style=cope2",{});1' ¡¡COMIENZA LA FINAL DE LA SUPECOPA DE ESPAÑA!!!! Saca de centro el BarcelonaOnce del Athletic de Bilbao ALINEACIÓN I El 1⃣1⃣ del #AthleticClub para la final de la #Supercopa ante el @FCBarcelona_es #BarçaAthletic �� #BiziAmetsa �� pic.twitter.com/wbpM96QIc0— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 17, 2021Once del Barcelona �� XI�� #SupercopaBarça ⚽Suplentes: Pjanić, Braithwaite, Riqui Puig, Neto, Trincão, Umtiti, Junior, Iñaki Peña, O. MinguezaDescartados: Matheus, Konrad e Ilaix pic.twitter.com/z743L2Yarr— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 17, 2021.........var widgetRF_1610907262860=new pym.Parent("WidgetRF_match_detail_1610907262860","https://widgets.besoccerapps.com/scripts/widgets?type=match_nav&match=234298&season=2021&tabs=2&style=cope2",{});