COPE

Newsletters
Registrarme

Fútbol

Mundial Qatar 2022

Mundial Qatar 2022

      Así narramos los goles en Tiempo de Juego:

      3ª jornada | Grupo A

      DIRECTO | Países Bajos 1 - 0 Qatar; comienza la segunda parte

      Países Bajos se adelanta en el minuto 26 con un gol de Gakpo que clasificaría a su selección como primera de grupo.

      Audio

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 17:06

      SIGUE EN DIRECTO LA NARRACIÓN DEL PAÍSES-QATAR EN TIEMPO DE JUEGO



      Etiquetas

      Radio en directo COPE
      • item no encontrado

      En directo 2

      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

      Reproducir
      Directo Tiempo de Juego

      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

      Escuchar
      Directo La Tarde

      La Tarde

      Pilar Cisneros y Fernando de Haro.

      Escuchar