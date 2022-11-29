COPE

      Así narramos los goles en Tiempo de Juego:

      Grupo A | 3ª JORNADA

      DIRECTO | Ecuador 0 - 1 Senegal; está en juego ya la segunda parte

      Senegal fue mejor en la primera parte y Sarr puso justicia al marcar un penalti en los últimos minutos del primer tiempo.

      Mundial de Fútbol: Ecuador - Senegal

      Idrissa Gana Gueye patea un balónEFE

      FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group A Qatar vs Ecuador

      Aficionados ecuatorianos durante el partido inaugural del Mundial entre su selección y la anfitriona Qatar.EFE

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 17:07

