El entrenador del Benfica: "Grimaldo tenía que haber sido convocado con España"

March 7, 2023, Lisbon, Portugal: Alejandro Grimaldo from SL Benfica seen during the first Round of 16, 2nd Leg UEFA Europa League football match between SL Benfica and Clube Brugge KV at Estadio da Luz..Final score: SL Benfica 5:1 Clube Brugge KV (Credit Image: © Bruno De Carvalho/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)