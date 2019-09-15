Pierde las piernas en la guerra y su amigo le lleva a hombros a la cima de la montaña

Herrera en COPE
John Nelson y Jonathon Blank comparten algo más que un lazo de compañerismo por haber servido a la Marina de los Estados Unidos durante varios años. Para Jonathon, John es más que un buen amigo, sobre todo es un gran apoyo al que acudir para llevar a cabo todo aquello que se proponga.
Blank perdió las dos piernas -y casi la vida- sirviendo como marine en Afganistán en el año 2010, cuando explotó una bomba oculta justo debajo suyo. Su recuperación requirió de unas 60 cirugías a lo largo de tres años. Desde entonces, se mantuvo decidido a vivir una vida activa.
It’s been such a cool experience showing the world what the Recon spirit and true brotherhood is all about! I’m so grateful for this experience with #johnnelson. We set out just to have fun and some good hard, gut checking times. What we did on a whim became inspirational to so many. It’s amazing, and humbling to be able to do so. To touch so many people. Also for them to care. It was great having so many locals on the trail stop and talk to us about what we were doing. I’ll admit we were a bit shy lol. I’m lucky to be alive, to keep pushing myself, to keep pursuing dreams, and smashing goals. To keep inspiring others. I’m lucky to have served with the best group of hero’s a guys could ask for. The “LOWLIFE’s” of 3rd platoon, 1st Force Reconnaissance Co. I said it took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears for us to get where we were... I was talking about the Reconnaissance community. Not this rock we climbed. After what we’ve been through it was nothing in our minds. We knew we’d make it to the top. There was never a doubt in our minds. That’s the mental attitude you should strive to have in every aspect of your life. This is what true love, and brotherhood looks like. This is sacrifice. If you take away anything from it; strive to be a better person physically, mentally, and in your heart! Here are some links to a few of the story’s, thank you America for your love and support!!! Thanks to all my friends who I have met over the years for reaching out. #america #usmarines #veterans #cnn #cbs #foxandfriends #foxnews #brotherhood #disabledveteran #marines #forcerecon #mttimpanogos #forcereconnaissance #neverquit #noquitters #neversurrender #pushit #pushyourself #mindovermatter #military #militaryathlete #jonathonblank #thatslove #brothers #brothersinarms #military #beabetteryou #bebetter #patriots
Una publicación compartida de Jonathon Blank (@jonathonblank0321) el
Con ese objetivo en mente, se mudó a Utah para disfrutar de la naturaleza y de la aventura. Black caza, navega y practica esquí, pero necesitaba de la ayuda de alguien para subir a la cima de una montaña.
Hace unos días, John Nelson llevó a su amigo a cuestas para recorrer los más de 20 kilómetros que hay hasta llegar a la cima del Monte Timpanogos. "Compartimos mucha sangre, sudor y lágrimas para llegar a donde estábamos, y valió la pena", dijo Blank.
La escena de Nelson cargando a Blank, que peso alrededor de 60 kilos, dejó a dos excursionistas asombrados. Uno de ellos compartió en Facebook algunas imágenes del momento.
El próximo objetivo de esta pareja de amigos es escalar el Monte Whitney, en California, el Día de los Veteranos.