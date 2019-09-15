Pierde las piernas en la guerra y su amigo le lleva a hombros a la cima de la montaña

John Nelson y Jonathon Blank comparten algo más que un lazo de compañerismo por haber servido a la Marina de los Estados Unidos durante varios años. Para Jonathon, John es más que un buen amigo, sobre todo es un gran apoyo al que acudir para llevar a cabo todo aquello que se proponga.

Blank perdió las dos piernas -y casi la vida- sirviendo como marine en Afganistán en el año 2010, cuando explotó una bomba oculta justo debajo suyo. Su recuperación requirió de unas 60 cirugías a lo largo de tres años. Desde entonces, se mantuvo decidido a vivir una vida activa.

Con ese objetivo en mente, se mudó a Utah para disfrutar de la naturaleza y de la aventura. Black caza, navega y practica esquí, pero necesitaba de la ayuda de alguien para subir a la cima de una montaña.

Hace unos días, John Nelson llevó a su amigo a cuestas para recorrer los más de 20 kilómetros que hay hasta llegar a la cima del Monte Timpanogos. "Compartimos mucha sangre, sudor y lágrimas para llegar a donde estábamos, y valió la pena", dijo Blank.

La escena de Nelson cargando a Blank, que peso alrededor de 60 kilos, dejó a dos excursionistas asombrados. Uno de ellos compartió en Facebook algunas imágenes del momento.

Phil Casper escribió: "No buscaban ningún tipo de atención especial. El veterano discapacitado dijo que pesaba 60 kilos. Se habían comprometido a llegar a la cumbre. Después de agotarme para llegar a la cima con tan solo dos kilos y medio a mi espalda me fue difícil comprender el impulso que la pareja poseía para lograr su objetivo. Haber llegado hasta donde los conocí ya me parecía un logro increíble. Fue una experiencia poderosa e inspiradora verlos en su camino".

El próximo objetivo de esta pareja de amigos es escalar el Monte Whitney, en California, el Día de los Veteranos.