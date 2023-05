El Papa Francisco expresa su profundo dolor por las inundaciones en Italia: "Cercanía y oración"

Lugo (ravenna) (Italy), 18/05/2023.- Shop owners clear mud from their flooded store in Lugo, near Ravenna, Italy, 18 May 2023. Parts of Lugo in the province of Ravenna were under a meter of water on Thursday morning following the overflowing of the Senio and Santerno rivers amid heavy rains. Heavy rains have been battering the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna following months of severe drought.