Un año desde que Notre-Dame ardiera en llamas: ¿en qué punto están las obras de reconstrucción?

Workers cover and protect Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris on April 19, 2019, four days after a fire devastated the cathedral. French Catholics celebrated Easter mass in Paris in the shadow of the badly burned Notre-Dame Cathedral, praying that the landmark monument -- and along with it the entire Catholic Church -- can be renewed. The fire at Notre-Dame six days earlier destroyed the cathedral's spire and two-thirds of its roof. The damaged building is now to be closed for years to visits and worship. Photo by Raul Benegas/ABACAPRESS.COMBenegas Raul/ABACA