El emotivo mensaje sobre Dios que Justin Bieber ha utilizado para anunciar su regreso a la música en 2020

El cantante canadiense Justin Bieber ha dado este martes un gran regalo de Navidad a sus seguidores al anunciar en un video su primer disco tras cuatro años lejos de la música. A su vez, ha anunciado las fechas de la gira que dará en 2020 por Estados Unidos y Canadá. Bieber, de 25 años, también ha adelantado su nuevo sencillo "Yummy", que ha asegurado que saldrá al mercado el próximo 3 de enero. Pero todo ha girado sobre el modo en el que lo ha hecho, admitiendo que su posición actual, tanto en lo profesional como en lo personal, la ha fijado el Señor.

Grandes noticias las que daba el cantante que iban acompañadas de un mensaje cargado de fe en Dios y de autocrítica. "Creo que estoy justo donde se supone que debo estar y Dios me tiene justo donde él quiere que yo esté" ha dicho en la grabación el cantante, quien en los últimos meses ha revelado sus batallas contra la adicción y la depresión. "Como humanos somos imperfectos. Mi pasado, mis errores y todas las cosas por las que he pasado", ha dicho el artista en el vídeo subido en Nochebuena a su cuenta de YouTube.

La canción es la primera entrega de su próximo álbum, cuyo nombre no dio a conocer, y marca su regreso completo a la música desde 2015, cuando suspendió inesperadamente su gira "Purpose World Tour".

Con un gorro de lana azul claro, pantalones holgados con bolsillos al estilo carpintero y su típica chaqueta con capucha, Bieber afirma en el video que "siento que este disco es diferente de todos los demás álbumes, por la etapa en la que estoy en mi vida", en referencia a sus cuatro producciones anteriores "My World 2.0" (2010), "Under The Mistletoe" (2011), "Believe" (2012) y "Purpose (2015).

Entre esos cambios en su vida está su separación final de su colega Selena Gómez, la que fue su pareja intermitente por una década, y su matrimonio en 2018 con la modelo de ascendencia estadounidense y brasileña Hailey Baldwin, ahora Hailey Bieber.



En un ensayo publicado a principios de año, Bieber se describió como "la persona más odiada del mundo". En cuanto a la gira, que incluye cerca de un centenar de ciudades, el artista aseguró estar muy emocionado de interpretar el álbum durante su transcurso. "Todos tenemos historias diferentes, yo estoy emocionado de compartir la mía. Es la música que más amo de todo lo que he hecho", aseguró.

Aunque desde 2015 Bieber había hecho varias colaboraciones, entre las que se incluye el remix de "Despacito" en 2017, "Yummy" es su primera canción en solo desde 2015.



