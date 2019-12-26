El emotivo mensaje sobre Dios que Justin Bieber ha utilizado para anunciar su regreso a la música en 2020

Herrera en COPE
El cantante canadiense Justin Bieber ha dado este martes un gran regalo de Navidad a sus seguidores al anunciar en un video su primer disco tras cuatro años lejos de la música. A su vez, ha anunciado las fechas de la gira que dará en 2020 por Estados Unidos y Canadá. Bieber, de 25 años, también ha adelantado su nuevo sencillo "Yummy", que ha asegurado que saldrá al mercado el próximo 3 de enero. Pero todo ha girado sobre el modo en el que lo ha hecho, admitiendo que su posición actual, tanto en lo profesional como en lo personal, la ha fijado el Señor.
Grandes noticias las que daba el cantante que iban acompañadas de un mensaje cargado de fe en Dios y de autocrítica. "Creo que estoy justo donde se supone que debo estar y Dios me tiene justo donde él quiere que yo esté" ha dicho en la grabación el cantante, quien en los últimos meses ha revelado sus batallas contra la adicción y la depresión. "Como humanos somos imperfectos. Mi pasado, mis errores y todas las cosas por las que he pasado", ha dicho el artista en el vídeo subido en Nochebuena a su cuenta de YouTube.
La canción es la primera entrega de su próximo álbum, cuyo nombre no dio a conocer, y marca su regreso completo a la música desde 2015, cuando suspendió inesperadamente su gira "Purpose World Tour".
Con un gorro de lana azul claro, pantalones holgados con bolsillos al estilo carpintero y su típica chaqueta con capucha, Bieber afirma en el video que "siento que este disco es diferente de todos los demás álbumes, por la etapa en la que estoy en mi vida", en referencia a sus cuatro producciones anteriores "My World 2.0" (2010), "Under The Mistletoe" (2011), "Believe" (2012) y "Purpose (2015).
Entre esos cambios en su vida está su separación final de su colega Selena Gómez, la que fue su pareja intermitente por una década, y su matrimonio en 2018 con la modelo de ascendencia estadounidense y brasileña Hailey Baldwin, ahora Hailey Bieber.
#BIEBER2020 super-trailer on youtube now
En un ensayo publicado a principios de año, Bieber se describió como "la persona más odiada del mundo". En cuanto a la gira, que incluye cerca de un centenar de ciudades, el artista aseguró estar muy emocionado de interpretar el álbum durante su transcurso. "Todos tenemos historias diferentes, yo estoy emocionado de compartir la mía. Es la música que más amo de todo lo que he hecho", aseguró.
Aunque desde 2015 Bieber había hecho varias colaboraciones, entre las que se incluye el remix de "Despacito" en 2017, "Yummy" es su primera canción en solo desde 2015.
Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind! I havent believed the truth about myself I haven’t believed I am loved I haven’t believed I am forgiven it’s a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes about the the people who have betrayed me. Jesus has given me freedom and the persuit of getting to know his character is never ending. Gods character never changes he is the same yesterday now and forever. He is always good!. I won’t be afraid to be vulnerable before him.. his power is made strong in our weakness. God isn’t afraid of your pain and your brokenness he actually welcomes it. Come to me all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest! these are words from Jesus! There is hope and it’s in him.!! He loves and cares for you! For god so loved the world that he gave his only son so that whoever believes him wont die but have eternal life! You are that whoever and he accepts you as you are!! He loves and forgives you and welcomes you into his arms every time you mess He is a perfect and loving god who adores you!
