Kamloops (Canada), 29/05/2021.- A handout photo made available by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba reportedly shows a gathering at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada in 1937 (issued on 29 May 2021). According to a statement issued by Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation on 27 May 2021 a mass grave has been located at the site of the school that contains the bodies of 215 children whose deaths went undocumented. The school operated from 1890 through 1978 as a place to force youth from indigenous tribes into giving up their language and culture. EFE/EPA/NATIONAL CENTER FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES