Un perro salva la vida de un militar y cuando se reencuentran la reacción del can deja a todos sin palabras

Four-year-old Czech military dog Athos who was seriously wounded in a Taliban rocket attack in Afghanistan in 2012 sits with dog handler Rostislav Bartoncik after being decorated by Czech Defence Minister Vlastimil Picek in Chotyne, Czech Republic, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014. Suffering life threatening injuries, Athos was first treated by U.S. military doctors in Afghanistan before he was transported to the U.S. Ramstein base in Germany. (AP Photo/CTK, Radek Petrasek) SLOVAKIA OUT