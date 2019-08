Así se ha celebrado el 109 cumpleaños de la santa Madre Teresa de Calcuta

Kolkata (India), 26/08/2019.- Nuns and visitors take part in a mass prayer during a service celebrating Mother Teresa's 109th birth anniversary at the Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, 26 August 2019. Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on 26 August 1910 in Skopje, Macedonia. She began her missionary work with the poor in Kolkata in 1948, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. It is the first Mother Teresa birthday celebration in Calcutta after she was canonization as a saint by Pope Francis in 2016. (Papa, Calcuta) EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARYPIYAL ADHIKARY