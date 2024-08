El 'enfado' de una medallista olímpica por la vuelta del fútbol: "Luego piden más medallas, pereza"

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 5: L-R) Vega Gimeno of Spain, Sandra Ygueravide of Spain, Juana Camilion of Spain, Gracia Alonso of Spain celebrating their silver medal win during the Women's 3x3 Basketball on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Just Pictures/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 55067743