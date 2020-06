Ángel Asensio: La moda española tiene que avanzar "mucho más" en la internacionalización de sus marcas

April 23, 2020, Berlin, Berlin, Germany: Two mannequins with designer face masks and matching headwear can be seen in front of a patterned wall with cloud print in the studio of Italian hatter GIUSEPPE TELLA in Berlin. Tella and his partner ALEX VON DUNGEN produce individual, elaborate hat fashion from high-quality materials. In the the course of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic they have expanded their production to include face masks. From April, 27 people in Berlin have to wear a face mask in city buses, subway and underground trains. Also in the partly reopened retail sector and in contact with persons at risk, such protection is only strongly recommended. As there is still a lack of respiratory masks and protective equipment among doctors and hospitals, many entrepreneurs offer self-made, non-medical masks for sale. (Credit Image: © Jan Scheunert/ZUMA Wire)Jan Scheunert