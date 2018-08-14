Una irreconocible Melanie Griffith posa para una conocida revista

La actriz Melanie Griffith ha posado de manera irreconocible para una conocida revista -Instyle- . La ex de Antonio Banderas, de 61 años, aparece con un vestido negro bastante escotado y con un rostro que bastante ha llamado la atención quizá por el maquillaje o algún retoque. Y es que las fotografías llevadas a cabo por Robbie Fimmano, no han dejado indiferente a nadie, puesto que sus rasgos aparecen claramente cambiados.

En la entrevista, Melanie habla de la soltería aseguando así que sigue creyendo en el amor pero que no volvería a pasar por el altar: "Me encantaría enamorarme, tener un romance, una relación, pero no lo he hecho. Sigo buscando. He tenido un par de amantes pero no una relación".