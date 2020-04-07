Un estudiante está dando clases de ilustración digital y animación para niños durante la cuarentena

Herrera en COPE
CORONAVIRUS
Redacción COPE NavarraPamplona
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 21:39
A raíz del confinamiento propiciado por la pandemia del coronavirus, el estudiante de cuarto de Comunicación Audiovisual de la Universidad de Navarra, Santiago López, creó unos tutoriales online sobre ilustración digital y animación, dirigidos a los más pequeños de las casa.
Clases de ilustración digital y animación para niños durante la cuarentena. ��️��������— Universidad de Navarra (@unav) April 7, 2020
Santiago López, estudiante de @fcomunav, dirige unos tutoriales diarios online para que los más pequeños desarrollen la creatividad y adquieran rutinas. #UNAVencasa
�� https://t.co/Uyzk9PPLj8 pic.twitter.com/w7Amc3PZl8
“Lo que quería lograr con estos encuentros es poder hacer más llevadera la cuarentena desarrollando la creatividad y, al mismo tiempo, motivar a los pequeños a tener algo de rutina en estos días”, explica.
De lunes a domingo, de 18:30 a 20:00, mediante Google Meet, los niños se conectan para tener sus clases particulares. “Siempre pongo un motivo para cada día. Les enseño las bases del dibujo, qué es lo importante a la hora de dibujar y a la hora de crear”. Tres semanas después del inicio del curso, las conexiones han aumentado exponencialmente.
Estos cursos diarios tienen como objetivo didáctico desarrollar las capacidades artísticas de los niños, entretenerlos, y que puedan crecer como comunicadores. “Que logren encontrarse todos ellos en una atmósfera creativa donde saquen lo mejor de ellos mismos, artísticamente hablando”, concluye López.
Santiago López en Instagram: @samlo.es
http://samlo.es/portfolios/dibujaconsamlo
✨✨TAG NURSES AND DOCTORS✨✨ Dear Nurses/Doctors: First of all, THANKS! Thanks because my mun came back home because of you! I want you to know that I’m praying for you everyday! All of us should be thinking about you. Now You know, as we come to the end of this phase of our life we find ourselves trying to remember the good times and trying to remember the bad times, and find ourselves thinking about the future. We start to worry, thinking, “what am I gonna do?, “where am I gonna be in one year?” But I say to you: “Hey, look at you now! Please, don’t worry so much. Because in the end of this quarantine, everyone will remember what you did for our world. How you did your best to take care of our planet. And if you’re ever distressed, cast your eyes to the summer sky where the stars are strung across the velvety night. And when the shooting star streaks thorough the velvety night, turning night into day, make a wish and think of all the people you are saving today. And remember: REAL LOVE has to be put into ACTION, and that action is service. And your service right now is the most important thing we have. Thank you for LOVING US! Specially YOU! Our real heroes wear scrubs and I will remember this until my last days ✨✨✨ @unfoundation @unitednations @who . . . This tribute goes especially for you, @claudygrandson ! I love you my beautiful�� . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #stayhome #illustrationartists #illustrations #illustratorsoninstagram #illustrationart #nurse #digitalillustration #woman #drawings #drawingoftheday #virus #digitalart #digitalpainting #pictures #picture #pictureoftheday #doctor #procreate #nurselife #coronavirus #inspiration #tribute #quoteoftheday #color #inspirationalquotes #mood #motivation #inspire #inspired
Una publicación compartida de Samlo (@samlo.es) el
