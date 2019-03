Medio Rural prohíbe desde este lunes las quemas agrícolas y forestales por las condiciones meteorológicas

August 12, 2018 - Sonora, CA, United States of America - Christian Ramos, a Cal State firefighter, works during a night operation to push back a fireline at the Donnell Fire in Stanislaus National Forest August 12, 2018 near Sonora, California. The wildfire burned 36,335 acres and destroyed 54 major structures across Northern California. (Credit Image: © Cecilio Ricardo via ZUMA Wire) Cecilio Ricardo Foto de archivo de un incendio forestal