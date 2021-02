2 detenidos por quemar un contenedor y golpear a los agentes en Manresa

Flames rise during clashes between protesters and Catalan regional police forces Mossos d'Esquadra after a demonstration against the arrest of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona on February 16, 2021. - Spanish police stormed a university to arrest the rapper barricaded inside after being sentenced to nine months' jail over tweets attacking the monarchy and the police in a case denounced as an attack on freedom of speech. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)AFPABC