Una discusión familiar en la avenida de Segovia acaba con la detención del hijo por tráfico de drogas

May 13, 2019 - Turin, Piedmont, Italy - Turin, Italy-May 13, 2019: Legal cannabis for sale in a tobacco shop. Marijuana is a psychoactive substance that is obtained from the dried inflorescences of female hemp plants. The Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, called THC is contained in all the hemp varieties, a substance that makes the plant illegal in many countries. There are varieties that can be cultivated legally for which the limit to this content is fixed by law. In Italy the sale of Legal Cannabis has been legalized, but in recent days Matteo Salvini the Italian Interior Minister wants to make cannabis illegal again. (Credit Image: © Stefano Guidi/ZUMA Wire)Stefano Guidi