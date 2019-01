Las víctimas de violencia de género recibirán asistencia psicológica en Comisaría

January 16, 2019 - Santiago, Region Metropolitana de Santiago, Chile - Santiago, Chile. 16 January, 2019. The fifth femicide this year in Chile occurred in the municipality of San Juan de la Costa in the Los Lagos Region, a man stabbed his wife 9 times at a bus stop. A group of women protested to demand the end of violence against women and bureaucracy in the management of Sernameg (National Service for Women and Gender Equity).The first victim of femicide in Chile had filed 6 complaints before she was killed. Historically, violence against women and girls was naturalized in all its forms. Verbal aggression, beatings, rape and murder in Osorno, Chile. (Credit Image: © Fernando Lavoz/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press) Fernando Lavoz