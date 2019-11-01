ABC

TEST DE VOTO 10-N

LIGA SMARTBANK

Jornada 14 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)

VIERNES 1 DE NOVIEMBRE

12:00 HORAS NUMANCIA- ALBACETE

16:00 HORAS CÁDIZ- SPORTING DE GIJÓN

18:30 HORAS PONFERRADINA-MÁLAGA

21:00 HORAS REAL OVIEDO- ALMERÍA

SÁBADO 2 DE NOVIEMBRE

16:00 HORAS FUENLABRADA- DEPORTIVO DE LA CORUÑA

18:00 HORAS ALCORCÓN- RACING DE SANTANDER

20:00 HORAS TENERIFE-HUESCA

DOMINGO 3 DE NOVIEMBRE

12:00 HORAS EXTREMADURA- GIRONA

16:00 HORAS LUGO- RAYO VALLECANO

18:30 HORAS ZARAGOZA-LAS PALMAS

20:00 HORAS ELCHE-MIRANDÉS

