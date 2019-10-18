Jornada 12 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)

Herrera en COPE
LIGA SMARTBANK
Actualizado 19:30
VIERNES 18 DE OCTUBRE
21:00 HORAS CADIZ- LAS PALMAS
SÁBADO 19 DE OCTUBRE
16:00 HORAS ALCORCÓN-LAS PALMAS
16:00 HORAS PONFERRADINA- NUMANCIA
18:00 HORAS ELCHE-SPORTING
18:00 HORAS LUGO- HUESCA
20:00 HORAS EXTREMADURA- RAYO VALLECANO
DOMINGO 20 DE OCTUBRE
12:00 HORAS FUENLABRADA- ALBACETE
16:00 HORAS DEPORTIVO- MÁLAGA
18:00 HORAS REAL OVIEDO-GIRONA
18:00 HORAS TENERIFE- RACING DE SANTANDER
21:00 HORAS REAL ZARAGOZA- MIRANDÉS