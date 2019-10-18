ABC

TEST DE VOTO 10-N

LIGA SMARTBANK

Jornada 12 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)

Consulta aquí los resultados y la clasificación

LaLiga

 

Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 19:30

VIERNES 18 DE OCTUBRE

21:00 HORAS CADIZ- LAS PALMAS

SÁBADO 19 DE OCTUBRE 

16:00 HORAS ALCORCÓN-LAS PALMAS

16:00 HORAS PONFERRADINA- NUMANCIA

18:00 HORAS ELCHE-SPORTING

18:00 HORAS LUGO- HUESCA

20:00 HORAS EXTREMADURA- RAYO VALLECANO

DOMINGO 20 DE OCTUBRE

12:00 HORAS FUENLABRADA- ALBACETE

16:00 HORAS DEPORTIVO- MÁLAGA

18:00 HORAS REAL OVIEDO-GIRONA

18:00 HORAS TENERIFE- RACING DE SANTANDER

21:00 HORAS REAL ZARAGOZA- MIRANDÉS

Lo más

Lo último