LIGA SMARTBANK

Jornada 11 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)

Consulta aquí toda la información 

LaLiga

 

Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 15:43

VIERNES 11 DE OCTUBRE

21:00 HORAS RAYO VALLECANO- TENERIFE

SÁBADO 12 DE OCTUBRE 

12:00 HORAS GIRONA-ELCHE

18:00 HORAS ALMERÍA-LUGO

16:00 HORAS SPORTING- ALCORCÓN

18:00 EXTREMADURA-PONFERRADINA

18:00 HORAS MÁLAGA- CÁDIZ

DOMINGO 13 DE OCTUBRE

12:00 HORAS MIRANDÉS- FUENLABRADA

16:00 HORAS NUMANCIA- REAL ZARAGOZA

18:00 HORAS ALBACETE-REAL OVIEDO

18:00 HORAS HUESCA- RACING DE SANTANDER

21:00 HORAS LAS PALMAS- DEPORTIVO

