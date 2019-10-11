Jornada 11 de LaLiga Smartbank (Segunda A)

Herrera en COPE
Viernes, 11 de octubre 2019
LIGA SMARTBANK
Actualizado 15:43
VIERNES 11 DE OCTUBRE
21:00 HORAS RAYO VALLECANO- TENERIFE
SÁBADO 12 DE OCTUBRE
12:00 HORAS GIRONA-ELCHE
18:00 HORAS ALMERÍA-LUGO
16:00 HORAS SPORTING- ALCORCÓN
18:00 EXTREMADURA-PONFERRADINA
18:00 HORAS MÁLAGA- CÁDIZ
DOMINGO 13 DE OCTUBRE
12:00 HORAS MIRANDÉS- FUENLABRADA
16:00 HORAS NUMANCIA- REAL ZARAGOZA
18:00 HORAS ALBACETE-REAL OVIEDO
18:00 HORAS HUESCA- RACING DE SANTANDER
21:00 HORAS LAS PALMAS- DEPORTIVO