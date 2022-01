January 16, 2022, Seville, Seville, Spain: Rui Silva of Real Betis, Guido Rodriguez of Real Betis and German Pezzella of Real Betis celebrate a goal during the Copa del Rey match between Real Betis and Sevilla CF at Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain, on January 16, 2022 (Credit Image: © Jose Luis Contreras/DAX via ZUMA Press Wire)