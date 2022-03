Llega un nuevo grupo de refugiados para alojarse en el Albaicín

March 7, 2022, Kyiv, Ukraine: People are seen sitting in an evacuation bus in Kyiv. .Since the beginning of the Russian military invasion, more than 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine. This is reported by the UN refugee agency. On the glass is written ''Children',Imagen: 666914661, Licencia: Rights-managed, Restricciones: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Sergei Chuzavkov / Zuma Press / ContactoPhoto