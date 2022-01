Rafa Nadal regresa a las pistas tras 5 meses con victoria junto a Munar

Melbourne (Australia), 04/01/2022.- Rafael Nadal (left) and Jaume Munar of Spain speak during a doubles match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Sebastian Baez of Argentina on Day 2 of the Melbourne Summer Set tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 04 January 2022. (Tenis, España) EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT