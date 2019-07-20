ABC
      Clasificaciones de la decimocuarta etapa y general provisional del Tour de Francia

      Europa Press

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 17:38

      Estas son las clasificaciones de la decimocuarta etapa, disputada sobre 117,5 kilómetros entre Tarbes y la cima del Tourmalet en la localidad de Barèges, y de la general provisional del Tour de Francia.

      --CLASIFICACIONES.

      -Etapa.

      1. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) 3:10.20.

      2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/Deceuninck - Quick-Step) a 6 segundos.

      3. Steven Kruijswik (HOL/Jumbo) m.t.

      4. Emanuel Buchmann (ALE/BORA - Hansgrohe) 8.

      5. Egan Bernal (COL/Team INEOS) m.t.

      6. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Movistar Team) 14.

      7. Rigoberto Urán (COL/EF Education First) 30.

      8. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team INEOS) 36.

      9. Warren Barguil (FRA/Team Arkéa - Samsic) 38.

      10. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN/Astana Pro Team) 53.

      ...//...

      12. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar Team) 58.

      16. ENRIC MAS (ESP/Deceuninck - Quick-Step) 2:54.

      -General.

      1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/Deceuninck - Quick-Step) 56:11:29.

      2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team INEOS) a 2:02.

      3. Steven Kruijswijk (HOL/Team Jumbo - Visma) 2:14.

      4. Egan Bernal (COL/Team INEOS) 3:00.

      5. Emanuel Buchmann (ALE/BORA - Hansgrohe) 3:12.

      6. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama - FDJ) m.t.

      7. Rigoberto Urán (COL/EF Education First) 4:24.

      8. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN/Astana Pro Team) 5:22.

      9. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar Team) 5:27.

      10. ENRIC MAS (ESP/Deceuninck - Quick-Step) 5:38.

      11. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Movistar Team) 6:14.

