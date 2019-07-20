Clasificaciones de la decimocuarta etapa y general provisional del Tour de Francia

Herrera en COPE
sábado, 20 de julio 2019
Actualizado 17:38
Estas son las clasificaciones de la decimocuarta etapa, disputada sobre 117,5 kilómetros entre Tarbes y la cima del Tourmalet en la localidad de Barèges, y de la general provisional del Tour de Francia.
--CLASIFICACIONES.
-Etapa.
1. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) 3:10.20.
2. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/Deceuninck - Quick-Step) a 6 segundos.
3. Steven Kruijswik (HOL/Jumbo) m.t.
4. Emanuel Buchmann (ALE/BORA - Hansgrohe) 8.
5. Egan Bernal (COL/Team INEOS) m.t.
6. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Movistar Team) 14.
7. Rigoberto Urán (COL/EF Education First) 30.
8. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team INEOS) 36.
9. Warren Barguil (FRA/Team Arkéa - Samsic) 38.
10. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN/Astana Pro Team) 53.
...//...
12. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar Team) 58.
16. ENRIC MAS (ESP/Deceuninck - Quick-Step) 2:54.
-General.
1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/Deceuninck - Quick-Step) 56:11:29.
2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team INEOS) a 2:02.
3. Steven Kruijswijk (HOL/Team Jumbo - Visma) 2:14.
4. Egan Bernal (COL/Team INEOS) 3:00.
5. Emanuel Buchmann (ALE/BORA - Hansgrohe) 3:12.
6. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/Groupama - FDJ) m.t.
7. Rigoberto Urán (COL/EF Education First) 4:24.
8. Jakob Fuglsang (DIN/Astana Pro Team) 5:22.
9. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar Team) 5:27.
10. ENRIC MAS (ESP/Deceuninck - Quick-Step) 5:38.
11. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Movistar Team) 6:14.