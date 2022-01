Tom Brady se retira tras 22 temporadas en la élite del fútbol americano

January 16, 2022, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after the Bucs beat the Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles, in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Tampa. (Credit Image: © Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire)