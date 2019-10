Sudáfrica doma al dragón y jugará la final del Mundial contra Inglaterra

Yokohama (Japan), 27/10/2019.- South African players celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup 2019 semi final match between South Africa and Wales at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama City, Japan, 27 October 2019. (Japón, Sudáfrica) EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO COMMERCIAL SALES / NOT USED IN ASSOCIATION WITH ANY COMMERCIAL ENTITYEFE