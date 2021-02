Giménez sufre una lesión en la musculatura aductora del muslo izquierdo

February 20, 2021, MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN: Jose Maria Gimenez of Atletico de Madrid in action during the spanish league, La Liga, football match played between Atletico de Madrid and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on february 20, 2021, in Madrid, Spain. (Credit Image: © Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Wire)Oscar J. Barroso