      France Football empieza a dar a conocer la clasificación del Balón de Oro

      Este lunes se entrega el Balón de Oro y todo hace indicar que el ganador será Messi y conquistará su séptimo trofeo. Entre los favoritos, solo irán el argentino y Lewandowski.

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 17:59

      PUESTO 19: MASON MOUNT

      PUESTO 20: MAHREZ


      PUESTO 21: BRUNO FERNÁNDEZ Y LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ

      PUESTO 23: KANE

      PUESTO 24: PEDRI

      Pedri, 24º en el Balón de Oro

      Pedri, 24º en el Balón de Oro


      PUESTO 25: FODEN

      PUESTO 26: BARELLA, RUBÉN DÍAS Y GERARD MORENO

      PUESTO 29º - MODRIC Y AZPILICUETA



