COPE

Newsletters
Registrarme

Fútbol

LaLiga Santander

LaLiga Santander

      Así narramos los goles en Tiempo de Juego:

      LaLiga Smartbank | 18ª jornada

      DIRECTO | Atlético 3 - 0 Valladolid; Hermoso sentencia antes de la primera media hora

      Morata, con una gran acción individual, Griezmann y Hermoso están dando la victoria al Atlético.

      Audio

      Audio

      Metropolitano

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 19:04

      ESCUCHA LA NARRACIÓN DEL ATLÉTICO DE MADRID-VALLADOLID, POR RUBÉN MARTÍN




      Etiquetas

      Radio en directo COPE
      • item no encontrado

      En directo

      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

      Reproducir
      Directo Tiempo de Juego

      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

      Escuchar

      Recomendados