LaLiga Santander

      LaLiga Santander | 26ª Jornada

      DIRECTO | Sevilla 1 - 0 Betis; Rakitic, de penalti, adelanta al Sevilla en el 24'

      Derbi en el Pizjuán entre el segundo de LaLiga, el Sevilla con 51 puntos, y el tercero, el Betis con 46 puntos. Partidazo con el recuerdo de los octavos de Copa en la mente.

      SÁNCHEZ PIZJUÁN

      José Manuel Oliva | @jmolivacope

      Cope.es

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 16:40




