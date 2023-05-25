COPE

Newsletters
Registrarme

Fútbol

LaLiga Santander

LaLiga Santander

      LALIGA SANTANDER | 36ª JORNADA

      DIRECTO | Osasuna - Athletic; Duelo vital por Europa

      Osasuna se pondrá séptimo si vence al Athletic, con Abde en el once de Jagoba Arrasate. Sancet es suplente en los bilbaínos, que encarrilarían su clasificación con un triunfo.

      Micrófonos de COPE en el Estadio El Sadar

      Micrófonos de COPE en el Estadio El Sadar.

      Cope.es

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 20:49

      SIGUE EN TIEMPO DE JUEGO LA RETRANSMISIÓN DEL OSASUNA - ATHLETIC



      Radio en directo COPE
      • item no encontrado

      En directo 3

      Directo Tiempo de Juego

      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

      Escuchar
      Directo TRECE al día

      TRECE al día

      Con José Luis Pérez y María Ruiz

      Ver TRECE