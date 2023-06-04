COPE

Newsletters
Registrarme

Fútbol

LaLiga Santander

LaLiga Santander

      LALIGA SANTANDER | 38ª JORNADA

      DIRECTO | Espanyol 1 - 1 Almería; Empata Puado poco después de que marcase El Bilal

      Locura en el RCDE Stadium. El delantero del Espanyol ha puesto el 1-1 poco después de que El Bilal adelantase al Almería, que seguiría salvado. El Espanyol no jugó el primer minuto

      Micrófono de Tiempo de Juego en el RCDE Stadium - Cornellá

      Micrófono de Tiempo de Juego en el RCDE Stadium - Cornellá

      Cope.es

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 21:13

      SIGUE EN TIEMPO DE JUEGO LA RETRANSMISIÓN DEL ESPANYOL - ALMERÍA Y DEL RESTO DE LA JORNADA 38 UNIFICADA



      Radio en directo COPE
      • item no encontrado

      En directo

      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

      Reproducir
      Directo Tiempo de Juego

      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

      Escuchar

      Recomendados