DIRECTO | Celta, 0 - Girona, 0; Dominio alterno de los dos equipos y sin ocasiones de gol

ESCUCHA EL CELTA - GIRONA CON LA NARRACIÓN DE TIEMPO DE JUEGO\tvar widgetRF_1684861264625 = new pym.Parent("WidgetRF_match_detail_complete_1684861264625", "https://widgets.besoccerapps.com/scripts/widgets?type=match_detail&match=49370&season=2023&show_links=1&flag=escudo&style=cope2",\t{});\tvar widgetRF_1684861297280 = new pym.Parent("WidgetRF_match_detail_1684861297280", "https://widgets.besoccerapps.com/scripts/widgets?type=match_nav&match=49370&season=2023&tabs=1&flag=escudo&style=cope2",\t{});