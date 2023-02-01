COPE

      LALIGA SANTANDER | 17ª JORNADA

      DIRECTO | Betis - Barcelona; Lewandowski vuelve al once del Barça

      Once del Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi; Raphinha y Lewandowski

      Once del Betis: Rui Silva; Abner, Felipe, Pezzella, Ruibal; William Carvalho, Guido; Fekir, Canales, Luiz Henrique; Borja Iglesias

      Villamarín

      Tiempo de Juego COPE, en el Benito Villamarín.

      Cope.es

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 19:56

      SIGUE EN TIEMPO DE JUEGO EL BETIS - BARCELONA




      OFICIAL: EL ONCE DEL BARCELONA

      EL ONCE DEL BETIS:




