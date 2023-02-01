DIRECTO | Betis - Barcelona; Lewandowski vuelve al once del Barça

SIGUE EN TIEMPO DE JUEGO EL BETIS - BARCELONA\tvar widgetRF_1675276926233 = new pym.Parent("WidgetRF_match_detail_complete_1675276926233", "https://widgets.besoccerapps.com/scripts/widgets?type=match_detail&match=49416&season=2023&show_links=1&flag=escudo&style=cope2",\t{});\tvar widgetRF_1675277423241 = new pym.Parent("WidgetRF_match_detail_1675277423241", "https://widgets.besoccerapps.com/scripts/widgets?type=match_nav&match=49416&season=2023&tabs=3&flag=escudo&style=cope2",\t{});OFICIAL: EL ONCE DEL BARCELONA EL ONCE DEL BETIS: