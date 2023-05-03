COPE

      LALIGA SANTANDER | 33ª JORNADA

      DIRECTO | Atlético - Cádiz; Simeone repite once

      Once del Atlético: Grbic; Molina, Giménez, Witsel, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, De Paul, Lemar; Morata y Griezmann

      Metropolitano

      Cope.es

      Tiempo de lectura: 1'Actualizado 21:02

      ESCUCHA LA RETRANSMISIÓN DEL ATLÉTICO-CÁDIZ EN TIEMPO DE JUEGO




      Radio en directo COPE
      Tiempo de Juego

      Con Paco González, Manolo Lama y Pepe Domingo Castaño

