Infantino pide a las federaciones que adopten "sanciones severas" contra el racismo

April 6, 2019 - Turin, United Kingdom - Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus celebrates with team mate Moise Kean after the later scored a late winner during the Serie A match at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Picture date: 6th April 2019. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage(Credit Image: © Jonathan Moscrop/CSM via ZUMA Wire)Cordon Press