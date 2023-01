Dani Olmo: "Quiero volver a España algún día"

November 2, 2022, Warsaw, Poland: Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig at Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Legia Warsaw Municipal Stadium..Final score; FC Shakhtar Donetsk 0:4 RB Leipzig. (Credit Image: © Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)