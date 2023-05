El Crystal Palace sancionará a un aficionado por insultos racistas a Heung-min Son

El Crystal Palace se comprometió a sancionar a un espectador que supuestamente insultó al surcoreano Heung-min Son, delantero del Tottenham Hotspur, durante el partido del sábado de la Premier League.

We are aware of a video circulating online (as well as reports made directly to us) regarding an individual in the away end at Spurs yesterday, appearing to make racist gestures towards Heung-Min Son. Evidence has been shared with the police, and when he is identified, he will…